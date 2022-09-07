Dubuque County spent $49,000 last fiscal year on outside legal counsel related to the departure of two county attorney’s office employees, and additional legal costs still are unbilled and being recorded.
Two firms performed the work in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to invoices submitted to the county. Dubuque firm O’Connor & Thomas P.C. billed $33,950 for work from March 24 to May 26, while Cedar Rapids, Iowa, firm Lynch Dallas P.C. Attorneys at Law charged $15,058 for work from March 25 to May 11.
These dates correspond to the ouster of former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall.
County officials contended that Kirkendall resigned when he declined to sign a “confidential last chance agreement.” The document leveled complaints against Kirkendall — which he disputes — before saying he could return to his job on a probationary basis if he signed the agreement and apologized to his boss, County Attorney C.J. May III.
At the time, Kirkendall and May both were running for county attorney, though May since has been bested in the Democratic primary. Kirkendall contended that the move was political and that he did not resign.
Iowa Workforce Development deemed the employment separation a firing.
“We had to retain outside counsel because of the situation with the county attorney and Mr. Kirkendall, obviously it being somewhat of a conflict of interest,” County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said. “That goes back to the unemployment claim and whatnot.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough agreed that the outside counsel has been necessary.
“If the county attorney is a witness, typically you would have other counsel help the county in that case. Someone has to truly, genuinely protect the county without bias,” she said. “We also have had to pay outside attorneys because (May) cannot do all of this additional work and represent the county.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham also said outside counsel was the wisest way for supervisors to protect the county.
“You need to call on experts, be those individual consultants in their areas of expertise or legal experts,” he said. “I think that’s good practice generally, not to staff up to be able to handle everything, but go out and seek those individuals.”
Kirkendall’s firing followed months of conflict with May and the investigation of a complaint of harassment filed by former victim witness coordinator Ali Newsom. That complaint led to May placing Kirkendall on administrative leave, while outside counsel — Lynch Dallas, according to McDonough — was secured to conduct the investigation. It found Newsom’s claims of harassment to be unsubstantiated.
Newsom said when she resigned in May that it was the county’s policies that led to the investigation’s outcome, not the absence of inappropriate behavior by Kirkendall. Newsom and Kirkendall both have said that behavior included having a meeting in which Kirkendall questioned Newsom’s qualifications, against May’s prohibition, and Kirkendall circulating an email among other assistant county attorneys that included many criticisms of May, including allusions to an inappropriate relationship with Newsom.
May and then-Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman fired Kirkendall anyway, based on allegedly frequent insubordination and other misconduct.
Last week, McDonough — a retired attorney herself — asked during a supervisors’ meeting whether May should participate in a closed executive session to discuss a $750,000 claim sent to the county in a letter by Newsom.
May insisted that it was appropriate he do so as the county attorney. Supervisor Jay Wickham supported May’s stance and participation. The Board of Supervisors then unanimously voted to enter closed session.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kirkendall spoke during the public comment period and said May should have recused himself from closed sessions related to Kirkendall’s and Newsom’s departures and, if not, the county supervisors should exclude him in the future.
“From the beginning, the county attorney has been directly involved in the allegations against me,” he said. “He has a conflict of interest visible from space in that matter, big enough to drive a truck through. Pick your metaphor. … Every time you involve him in discussions involving either Ms. Newsom or me, you open the spigot for further liability for the county.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, May sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors saying members should never again comment on legal issues outside of closed sessions, as McDonough did when she discussed Newsom’s claim.
“The very purpose of the closed session was undermined by this disclosure,” he wrote.
May did not respond to a request for comment on outside counsel.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said that in most years, the county spends no money on outside counsel for human resources issues such as these.
“I don’t believe we typically hire outside counsel for much, especially human resources work,” he said.
But Dragotto confirmed that the county has retained another law firm — Nyemaster Goode, P.C., of Des Moines — to handle county work regarding Newsom’s claim. That firm has not billed the county yet, so records related to the cost were not available. The county also has entered arbitration regarding a grievance filed by Kirkendall for wrongful termination.
Pothoff said he does not expect ongoing services to cost as much as those to date.
“Since (the new fiscal year started), we haven’t spent much, but we won’t know how much until they fill us in,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get this resolved and quit spending money, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be resolved any time soon. We’ve got to protect the county also.”
Wickham said that while the county is incurring a new cost with outside counsel, it was less than is spent by governmental bodies who hire staff for civil litigation. He also said the county’s insurance provider likely would help reduce future costs.
“What you’re trying to do is minimize the overall harm to the community ... by hiring counsel and good representation,” he said. “(Iowa Communities Assurance Pool), our insurance provider, often picks up a large portion of the bills on issues an insurance settlement might come in on. Sometimes that legal counsel is provided to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.