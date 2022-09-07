Dubuque County spent $49,000 last fiscal year on outside legal counsel related to the departure of two county attorney’s office employees, and additional legal costs still are unbilled and being recorded.

Two firms performed the work in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to invoices submitted to the county. Dubuque firm O’Connor & Thomas P.C. billed $33,950 for work from March 24 to May 26, while Cedar Rapids, Iowa, firm Lynch Dallas P.C. Attorneys at Law charged $15,058 for work from March 25 to May 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.