EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed crossing a road near Epworth on Tuesday.

Lois Smith, 82, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency responders were called to Placid Road south of Epworth at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. According to updated information released Wednesday, William Conrad, 80, of Epworth, was driving north on Placid Road when his vehicle struck Smith, killing her.

Online property records show that a Lois and John Smith own a property at 9052 Placid Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

