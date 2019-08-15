EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed crossing a road near Epworth on Tuesday.
Lois Smith, 82, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Emergency responders were called to Placid Road south of Epworth at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. According to updated information released Wednesday, William Conrad, 80, of Epworth, was driving north on Placid Road when his vehicle struck Smith, killing her.
Online property records show that a Lois and John Smith own a property at 9052 Placid Road.
The incident remains under investigation.