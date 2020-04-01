The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam R. Stevenson, 34, of 2461 Central Ave., was arrested at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and probation violation. Court documents state that Stevenson assaulted Kelsey M. Lane, 30, of 2365 University Ave., No. 14, on Dec. 15.
- Levi J. Mills, 38, of 176 Alpine St., No. 6, was arrested at about 6:25 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Mills assaulted Jessica M. Pitz, 37, of the same address.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37, of 2030½ Rockdale Road, was arrested at about 6:05 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging stalking, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Casey R. Brokus, 32, of 2935 Van Buren Drive, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Brokus assaulted Angella C. Brokus, 46, of the same address, on Feb. 3.
- Erica M. Simms, 27, of 2414 White St., was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Monday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Simms assaulted Roman J. Simms, 30, of the same
- address, in the presence of her 9-year-old daughter.
- Cory R. Flanagan, 29, no address listed, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kniest Street and Lincoln Avenue on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Flanagan did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 27.
- Baymont by Wyndham Dubuque, of 2685 Dodge St., reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage in a room at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Amanda K. Ott, 19, of 2825 Washington St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to her living room window at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.