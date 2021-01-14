The City of Dubuque is accepting applications for tax exemptions for qualifying property improvements made last year in Dubuque’s urban revitalization areas.
Total and partial property tax exemptions are available through the Dubuque Urban Revitalization Program. The program focuses on owners of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings in the city’s designated urban revitalization areas. Maps showing those areas can be viewed with this story at TelegraphHerald.com.
Owners who completed improvements in 2020 that increased their building’s assessed value by at least 10% for residential properties and 15% for commercial or multi-residential properties are eligible to apply, according to a press release.
Qualified improvements can receive “a total or partial exemption from property taxes for a specified number of years,” the release states. Applications are available at cityofdubuque.org/urbanrevitalization and must be returned to the Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department at 350 W. Sixth St., Suite 312, by 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/2LHYFPX or by contacting the housing department at 563-589-4230.