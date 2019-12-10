The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brett A. Cupps, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Sixth and Jackson streets on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and interference with official acts and warrants charging six counts of failure to appear in court.
- Kimberly R. Stonehocker, 39, of 444 Angella St., No. 20, was arrested at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Bluff Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tanie A. Wilkinson, 31, no permanent
- address, was arrested at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and warrants charging failure to appear in court and pretrial supervision violation. Court documents state that Wilkinson struck Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Stanley Ryan in the face with her head while she was being taken into custody.
- Diamishia R. Hemphill, 24, of 110 E. 15th St., was arrested at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Hemphill assaulted Jahsyl R. King, 26, of the same address.
- Audrey R. Lightcap, 24, of 2017 Kniest St., was arrested at about 4:05 a.m. Saturday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of domestic assault with strangulation. Court documents state that Lightcap assaulted Kameron G. Hammond, 26, of the same address, at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday at their residence.
- Sarah E. Miller, 34, of Epworth, Iowa, reported $11,600 worth of jewelry and cash was taken at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday from a residence in Epworth.
- Gin Rickey’s, 1447 Central Ave., reported $1,700 worth of criminal damage was done to a vehicle, door and window between 1:20 and 2:10 a.m. Thursday.