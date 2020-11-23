BAGLEY, Wis. — When Joanie Dickerson considers the work that women of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are conducting across Wisconsin, she says her efforts to help others are hardly unique.
Rather, volunteerism is part of what it means to be human.
Nonetheless, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs recently named the Bagley native the 2020 Woman Veteran of the Year, an honor that recognizes women veterans with records of “exemplary service.”
“I’m just an ordinary person,” Dickerson said. “I was just overwhelmed that I was picked.”
Dickerson, 62, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1980. During her 20 years of service, she was stationed in five cities and sailed on three ships, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
During her service, she oversaw payroll, fiscal accounting and paying sailors for travel expenses. Dickerson spent the final four years teaching in the military.
Military service runs in Dickerson’s family. Her grandfather fought in WWI, while her father and two of his brothers served during the Second World War. Two more of her uncles fought in the Korean War.
Likewise, three of Dickerson’s brothers served in Vietnam. But Dickerson was the only woman in her immediate family to enlist in the military. She described her parents’ reaction as “reluctant.”
“As a child, I was a pretty reserved individual and my parents never thought I would leave home,” Dickerson said.
When she was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2000, she returned to Bagley, where she raised her three children and later began a career at St. Mary’s School in the nearby community of Bloomington.
Now in her 19th year in education, she instructs fifth through eighth graders in math, science and social studies.
Like her military service, Dickerson attributes her involvement in veterans’ affairs to her family. Her father and mother held leadership positions in the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary, respectively.
“My parents were always helping others and taking care of other people,” she said.
It was common for her family to invite guests to the dinner table when they had nowhere else to go.
In 2012, the American Legion started a fund for women veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. The program provides grants for expenses like transportation and rent, and Dickerson sits on its review board.
“They are a hidden population,” she said. “The great number of women that we assist through our program are either women that have a disability rating and they are struggling to maintain employment. They have children, so they have to have employment to be able to support their families, and quite often they are exiting abusive relationships.”
Dickerson also transports veterans to medical appointments and participates in the Veterans in the Classroom program, which provides young people with firsthand accounts of military service and encourages the honoring of veterans’ sacrifices.
Dickerson has served in multiple leadership positions at American Legion Post 482 in Bagley, as adjutant on the American Legion Grant County Council and as an officer of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 482.
She currently is president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers commended Dickerson, stating in a message of congratulations that she harnessed the leadership and teaching skills she cultivated in the military for the betterment of veterans and youth.
Jim Hying, an American Legion member from Muscoda who is active at the county and district levels of the organization, has worked with Dickerson.
“I think she well deserved it,” he said of the award. “She is very outgoing and just gets the job done.”
Vialis Baures, the commander of Post 482, said he is proud of Dickerson.
“Because we’ve got somebody here that is interested in the Legion,” he said. “We don’t have many veterans left (in Bagley).”
His brother, Dennis “Ducky” Baures, the post’s adjutant, said Dickerson has been very active, noting that she has been encouraging people to renew their memberships to the post.
One of the greatest needs among veterans, Dickerson said, is health care and social support.
“We have many veterans who live alone,” she said. “Especially during this COVID issue, they are dealing with this lack of social contact. That’s a pretty significant thing.”