MANCHESTER, Iowa — A former Manchester hospital official was sentenced Tuesday to two years of informal probation for helping a colleague who stole thousands of dollars from their workplace.
Michael D. Briggs, 55, a former Regional Medical Center system fund and development director, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after previously pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact.
Briggs and Lonnie D. Butikofer, 63, the hospital’s former CEO, both initially were charged with first-degree theft for their roles in the crime. Butikofer pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 and was sentenced to two to five years of probation.
Court documents state that, between March 2009 and February 2017, Briggs knew Butikofer was stealing money from the hospital and aided Butikofer “with the intent to prevent his apprehension.”
“I trusted (Butikofer) implicitly,” Briggs said at his sentencing hearing. “... I should have asked more direct questions and checked with others in the hospital that everything was on the up-and-up.”
Both men were arrested in 2019 after an investigation showed that they accumulated nearly $280,000 in expenses “not found to be on RMC business,” documents state. About $23,230 of the stolen funds were found to be tied to personal business and trips that Briggs took.
“It was never my intent to lie, steal or commit any crime against Regional Medical Center,” Briggs said during sentencing.
County Attorney John Bernau and Briggs’ attorney, Jeffery Beatty, argued about whether Briggs should receive a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Bernau argued that a suspended sentence and probation period would be more appropriate than a deferred judgment.
“Everything is always fine until you get caught,” Bernau said. “This particular instance was not a one-off.”
In asking for a deferred judgment, Beatty noted that Briggs has not committed any further crime since his case began two years ago.
“He understands that, in this community, these events will not be forgotten, and he will deal with it for the rest of his life,” Beatty said.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter decided to not grant a deferred judgment but said he did not feel that Briggs needed to be on formal probation.
“I expect two years will come and go, and we won’t see you in court,” Bitter said.
He said he typically considers a deferred judgment when a defendant is younger and made a mistake.
“You’re 55 years old,” Bitter told Briggs. “I can’t say that you’re young and immature and didn’t know better.”
Bitter also gave the county attorney’s office 30 days to file documents seeking restitution in Briggs’ case.
Regional Medical Center previously sought $98,440 in damages from Butikofer, but the matter was dropped and settled outside of court.