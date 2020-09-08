PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Community Fund is accepting grant applications for its fall 2020 grant cycle.
The fund supports innovative projects for children and families, community access and sustainability, as well as events and activities that promote the arts and diversity in Platteville, according to a press release.
Charitable and nonprofit organizations within Platteville School District are eligible to apply, but requests from individuals will not be accepted.
The application deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 15. To apply, visit www.cfsw.org, select the “GRANTSEEKERS” menu at the top of the page and select “Grant County.”
Grants will be awarded in October.
The Platteville Community Fund COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund also is accepting grant applications and donations on an ongoing basis.
The fund has awarded 10 grants, totaling $30,800 to nonprofits, within Platteville School District. The Platteville Community Fund also has matched $20,000 in gifts.
For more information, call 608-758-0883 or visit www.cfsw.org.