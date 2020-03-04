BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities Tuesday released details about a small airplane that made an emergency landing Saturday in rural Grant County.
No injuries were reported.
Colten Jaekel, 22, of Coon Valley, Wis., was piloting a plane that began losing power over Fennimore at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Jaekel told authorities that his plane began descending 500 feet per minute while he was flying at 4,500 feet. Jaekel was unable to reach Boscobel Municipal Airport and put the plane down in a harvested cornfield in Marion Township, between Boscobel and Woodman.
Jaekel sent a “mayday” broadcast, which was received by Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. O’Hare staff notified Grant County authorities. Sheriff’s department deputies and Boscobel police located the downed plane using cellphone data.
The release states that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.