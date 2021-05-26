Wahlert Catholic High School

Graduates: 142

Commencement speaker: Logan Lynch, Class of 2013

Student speakers: Kathryn Nedder, student body vice president; Daniel Steele, student body president

Quotable: “COVID-19 made us appreciate the simple things. Things we would have taken for granted in a normal senior year. There’s a saying that you don’t know what you have, until it’s gone. The end of our junior year was taken away from us, and our senior year was really up in the air.”

-- Kathryn Nedder