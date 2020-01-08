ASBURY, Iowa — Police on Tuesday released the name of the driver that crashed into two houses Sunday night in Asbury, injuring a resident of one of them.
Matthew J. Bahl, 21, of Dubuque, was driving south on Hales Mill Road approaching the intersection with Asbury Road at 8 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle, according to Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry.
Henneberry said Bahl’s vehicle became airborne, entered a private driveway and then continued into a yard at 5226 Grand Meadow Drive.
The vehicle then struck the corner of 5222 Grand Meadow Drive before coming to rest in the sunroom of 5208 Grand Meadow Drive.
Teresa Kolz-Danuser, 71, of 5222 Grand Meadow Drive, was injured by debris from a bedroom dresser that was struck by Bahl’s vehicle, Henneberry said. Kolz-Danuser was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of head and rib injuries.
The occupants of 5208 Grand Meadow Drive, Calvin and Alice Boland, were uninjured, Henneberry said.
Bahl passed sobriety tests and was later taken by family members to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for testing related to the medical emergency, Henneberry said.