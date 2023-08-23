Dubuque City Council members this week approved a new tax incentive for downtown housing developments, nearly a year after approving several other incentives officials say have spurred residential development in the community.
The council voted, 7-0, to approve the new incentive, which lets developers of housing projects in Dubuque’s Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area choose between receiving 15 years of tax increment financing rebates or 10 years of tax abatement followed by five years of TIF rebates.
The Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area covers a large swath of the city’s downtown area, including the Central Avenue corridor, Washington neighborhood, Kerper Boulevard and Main Street.
“This could be a game changer for the empty spaces above businesses (and) for the empty storefronts below apartments to get a lot of people living downtown, where you can walk to work and walk to services that you need,” said Dubuque Council Member Ric Jones.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors wrote in council documents that, beginning about a decade ago, several downtown housing projects were offered 10 years of TIF rebates, but “developers soon realized that this was not enough assistance to make the projects successful.” The City Council therefore approved amendments on a case-by-case basis to increase the agreements to 15 years of TIF rebates.
Recently, development agreements for downtown housing have reverted back to 10 years of TIF, and many projects have opted to instead use 10 years of tax abatement, a more generous incentive than TIF, according to Connors’ memo.
She wrote that offering both incentive options would formalize the past practice of providing 15 years of TIF, allowing developers to decide what best fits their projects.
The need for additional housing has dominated city officials’ discussions over the past year.
In 2022, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. conducted a housing needs assessment that showed that the city would be short approximately 1,100 housing units by 2030.
City Council members included housing creation as a priority during their annual goal-setting process in August 2022, and approved a slew of new housing tax incentives the following month.
Almost one year after the initiatives were approved, there are currently 1,942 lots or housing units in development in the city, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
After the council meeting, Assistant Economic Development Director Ian Hatch said 760 housing units have been completed or proposed in the Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area since 2020, with 605 of those units happening “largely because of” the incentives the council has approved in the past year.
Chris Miller has completed several historic redevelopment projects in the downtown area in recent years, including the Riverworks apartments at 40-44 Main St. and work at 210 Jones St., which houses Creative Adventure Lab. Last month, City Council members approved a development agreement for a project in which Miller will rehabilitate the property at 799 Main St. to create market-rate rental units and commercial space.
Miller told the Telegraph Herald he did not know many details about the new housing incentives but that it likely would help developers address increased project costs.
“This program is a step in the right direction to offset some of the exposure we face as developers and will ultimately spur more development,” he said.
Council members also connected the new housing incentives to ongoing efforts to foster relationships with local developers. This spring, developers and business owners sent a series of letters to city officials expressing concern over the city’s attitude toward the business community.
“This is listening, as a council and as a city staff, to what is being requested and coming to the table with what we are able to and doing our part,” said Council Member Katy Wethal. “I would ask that people continue to speak with us directly if they have concerns about our current climate and what we as a council can do to not just listen, but to act.”
A roundtable of business owners, developers and city staff was held in late July, At the council meeting, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson said another such meeting will occur Thursday, Aug. 24.
“It will focus on the legitimate question of what is the responsibility of developers for infrastructure that serves that development and the community at large, and there will also be discussion about the general culture of development in our community,” Dickinson said.
Also at this week’s meeting, the council scheduled a work session for Nov. 6 to hear a report about the ongoing roundtable discussions.