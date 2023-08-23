Dubuque City Council members this week approved a new tax incentive for downtown housing developments, nearly a year after approving several other incentives officials say have spurred residential development in the community.

The council voted, 7-0, to approve the new incentive, which lets developers of housing projects in Dubuque’s Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area choose between receiving 15 years of tax increment financing rebates or 10 years of tax abatement followed by five years of TIF rebates.

