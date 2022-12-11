For a guy who’s never taken an accounting class, Larry Zettel has helped file a lot of tax returns: about 1,700 per year for 15 of the past 17 years, per his estimate. (There was a slowdown during the COVID-19 lockdown.)
“So an accounting background isn’t necessary to volunteer to do this,” Zettel said. “It’s more not being scared of numbers and the problem-solving of mathematics.”
“That’s why I enjoy it, the problem-solving.”
Every tax season since he retired, Zettel has helped Dubuque’s low- and moderate-income residents file their tax returns via AARP’s Tax-Aide and the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs, saving clients money from tax preparation services.
A Detroit native, Zettel taught for 20 years at Loras College as a professor of math and computer science before retiring in 2006.
“I tell people I’m a newcomer to Dubuque, I’ve only been here since 1980,” Zettel joked.
The work helps keep his mind sharp in retirement, he said — the same reason he’s a big fan of crossword puzzles — but it also keeps him engaged with those in need in Dubuque.
“There are people I would never have encountered if not for that,” he said.
He credits Loras’ emphasis on community service among its students as driving his continued engagement with the tax programs, which he said over time rubbed off on him as well.
As a volunteer with the IRS program — AARP suspended Tax-Aide in 2020, and has not resumed service — he likes knowing that he can save clients hundreds of dollars they might have otherwise spent on for-profit tax services.
Van Waggoner, a fellow retiree, moved to the same Asbury neighborhood as Zettel more than six years ago. Zettel recruited him into working in the tax programs after the two met at a neighborhood gathering; he’s now in his fifth year as a volunteer.
“Taxes are a scary thing, and you get to help them get past it,” Waggoner said. “For some of these people, it’s a big deal.”
Zettel said he also enjoys the company of his fellow volunteers, with whom he’ll socialize over lunch or happy hour.
His colleagues credit Zettel as an extraordinarily dedicated volunteer. According to fellow volunteer Mike Costello, when he met Zettel for the first time, Zettel was struggling to balance his commitment to the annual tax certification class offered by the IRS with his volunteer work with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, which assists Medicare participants in managing their insurance.
“Larry’s just motivated to help people,” Costello said. “He’s a pretty good-hearted guy.”
The VITA program is continuing to accept volunteers for its 2022 tax filing season, which begins in February. For more information, see volunteer opportunities at IRS.gov.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
