Dubuque Army Reserve center named after 'hometown hero'

An Army Reserve facility in Dubuque has been named after a local soldier who was killed 31 years ago.
A ceremony today officially designated the facility as the Spc. Ronald D. Rennison Army Reserve Center. Rennison was a Dubuque native who was one of 292 servicemembers who lost their lives in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“It’s awesome that we can honor someone who is a hometown hero,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, the Commanding General for the 416th Theater Engineer Command of the U.S. Army Reserve. “This is doing the right thing for the right soldier.”
Baker spoke during the dedication event today at the center, located at 10685 Jet Center Drive, near Dubuque Regional Airport. The event drew about 125 people to the Army Reserve center, which marks its 75th year in Dubuque on Sunday, July 17.
“This is an event honoring a soldier,” Baker said. “Sometimes we forget about the soldiers, but it’s the soldiers who are out there every day, doing the hard work so we as Americans can live free. Ronald was one of those soldiers. To me, this reserve center is going to represent all of those soldiers who are heroes. They are the quiet heroes who are not on the news every day.”
Capt. Louis Goldstein, headquarters company commander and plans officer for Dubuque-based 389th Engineer Battalion, said facility officials worked for a year to dedicate the center.
“We reached out to the community and said, ‘Hey, we’re the reserve unit here and we have a building we would like to name -- help us find a Dubuque soldier who is worthy of this honor,’” Goldstein said.
Goldstein said military research and the community’s help identified Rennison as a Dubuque soldier worthy of the honor, and Army Reserve officials approved the dedication plan.
“When it is all said and done, Ron Rennison made sense (to be honored),” Goldstein said.
Rennison entered the U.S. Army in 1987 and trained as a motorized transport operator. While stationed in South Korea, he logged 20,000 miles of accident-free driving. He also completed missions in Honduras and Eqypt before he was honorably discharged in 1990.
Rennison was recalled to duty early in 1991, after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.
“He didn’t go over there (to the Middle East) thinking, ‘Woe is me.’ He went over there fighting for America,” Baker said. “He was fighting for our beliefs and our strategic objectives.”
Rennison was in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25, 1991, when an Iraqi Scud missile struck the makeshift barracks housing the 14th Quartermaster Detachment. The attack killed 27 Americans, including Rennison. The war ended three days later.
“His life was cut short,” Baker said. “He gave the greatest sacrifice.”
Rennison’s father, Harry Rennison, also was in Saudi Arabia when his son was killed.
“I was about five miles away when it happened,” said Harry Rennison, of Green Springs, Fla. “I worked for the government, and I was embedded with a unit out of Fort Stewart as a civilian in logistics.”
Harry Rennison was among the family members who attended today’s ceremony.
“It’s a very good honor,” Harry Rennison said. “I was really surprised when (military officials) told me what they were doing.”
Randy Rennison, Ronald’s brother, is executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs. He also attended today’s event.
“Hopefully, it will remind people of what the men and women went through who paid the ultimate sacrifice to give us our freedom,” Randy Rennison said. “I think (Ronald) would be pretty honored.”
Goldstein said he thinks the facility’s new name will provide a lesson to reservists.
“It’s an opportunity to say to our soldiers, ‘This is about what we’re being asked to do,’” Goldstein said. “We’re a combat engineer battalion, and a lot of our units have been in combat. This is a reminder of the sacrifice we make for our nation, and this is how we honor that sacrifice. It’s a way for us to tell our soldiers, ‘You matter. Things you do have a purpose.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.