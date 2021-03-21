Grant applications are available for the City of Dubuque’s large neighborhood grant program.
The program supports projects by neighborhood associations and other nonprofit organizations for neighborhood development, according to a press release.
The maximum grant award is $3,000.
Past funded projects have resulted in bike racks, newsletters, neighborhood beautification efforts, youth and family programs, neighborhood park improvements and community gardens.
Applications are available online at cityofdubuque.org/neighborhoods under the “Funding Resources for Neighborhood Groups” tab.