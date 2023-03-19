Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature canceled most regularly scheduled business last Monday because former President Donald Trump had a rally in Davenport that night that many lawmakers in the party wanted to attend.
At that rally, 13 Iowa lawmakers and former elected officials endorsed Trump’s Republican presidential campaign ahead of next year’s Republican Iowa Caucus. Those included three current state representatives and one former congressman representing the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Craig Johnson, R-Independence, all publicly backed the former president — even as additional high-profile Republicans are expected to enter the race and other primary contenders continue to visit the state. Former U.S. Rep Rod Blum also endorsed Trump at the rally.
Other area lawmakers — Iowa Sens. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt — attended Trump’s rally. Koelker arrived at the Iowa State Capitol the next morning with her purse newly adorned with Trump’s saw-tooth signature in permanent marker.
Those lawmakers’ names did not appear on the list of endorsements for the former president, however. Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, a consultant for Trump’s campaign in Iowa, helped organize the endorsements and told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday to expect many more from state lawmakers as Trump visits other regions of the state.
Jochum, VP Harris gather in Des Moines
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, joined U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Grandview University in Des Moines on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on reproductive and maternal health and protecting U.S. democracy, according to Jochum’s weekly newsletter.
Harris visited Iowa’s capital in opposition to the Republican-controlled Legislature’s support of abortion restrictions in recent years.
The vice president called out Republican Iowa lawmakers and new Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird‘s actions to restrict abortion access. Bird has joined other Republican attorneys general to warn pharmacy chain Walgreens of potential lawsuits for shipping abortion pills by mail.
“A group of elected politicians are expecting to use the court of law to implement a political agenda that would undo the veracity and significance of the medical decision by the (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) about a medication,” Harris said.
Jochum said in her newsletter that the conversation with Harris was an important one.
“The problems we face in our public and personal lives can seem overwhelming at times,” she said. “Like those who came before us and faced many problems and challenges, so too can we. Let’s do something to be remembered in our day and our generation to continue the journey toward a more perfect union and make sure our nation remains the shining ‘beacon’ on the hill.”
Bird fired back against Harris in a release Friday with a fundraising plea from her campaign committee.
“She thinks I’m attacking our ‘freedom and liberties’ by standing strong for life and the rule of law,” Bird said. “In reality, Kamala is attacking the freedom and liberties of the unborn. This is why it’s important to have strong, conservative leaders who will stand up to the radical left — but I need YOUR help to continue this fight.”
Tranel fights for Fennimore plant
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, met with representatives of Energizer last week to voice “severe disappointment” in the battery manufacturer’s plans to close its plant in Fennimore in fall 2024.
“They assured us labor and labor costs had nothing to do with their decision and that it was based primarily on the cost of transporting goods,” Tranel said in a release. “We asked them if they could be more transparent with their communication. We would like them to be better community partners, and ultimately, make sure that the good employees that work there are able to find sustainable employment in the future.”
Iowa bees could get a win
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, secured a rare win for a Democrat in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature on behalf of beekeepers. House File 457, a bill Isenhart introduced, had a subcommittee meeting Thursday morning and was supported 3-0 with two Republican representatives joining him in recommending passage. The bill would exempt the sales price of honey bees from sales tax.
H.R. Cook, of Dubuque, is a beekeeper and regional director for Iowa Honey Producers Association. He visited the Capitol to celebrate Honeybee Day on Thursday and to speak in favor of the bill.
The bill now qualifies for consideration in the full Iowa House of Representatives Ways & Means Committee and, as a tax bill, faces no deadline but the end of the 2023 session.
Senate supports rural hospitals
The Iowa Senate unanimously passed a bill last week to establish a new Rural Emergency Hospital designation, which would allow hospitals to eliminate costly in-patient care from their offered services and receive higher Medicare reimbursement rates. The bill also passed the Iowa House earlier this month and is headed to the governor’s desk.
The goal of the bill is to keep hospitals in rural communities — which have had a high rate of closing in recent years — open and operating.
Iowa Hospital Association lauded the Senate’s action in a release afterward.
“In the last decade, more than 140 U.S. hospitals have closed. Most of those hospitals are in rural areas including one here in Iowa,” said association President and CEO Chris Mitchell. “This bill provides a potential lifeline to Iowa’s rural hospitals, gives struggling hospitals another option to avoid closure and ensures that local access to care is maintained.”
