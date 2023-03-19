Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature canceled most regularly scheduled business last Monday because former President Donald Trump had a rally in Davenport that night that many lawmakers in the party wanted to attend.

At that rally, 13 Iowa lawmakers and former elected officials endorsed Trump’s Republican presidential campaign ahead of next year’s Republican Iowa Caucus. Those included three current state representatives and one former congressman representing the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.