The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jolene R. Butteris, 51, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Friday on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Maranda A. Turner, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that she failed to return to the facility on Oct. 23.
- Tara J. Jones, 49, of 2301 White St., was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a charge of fifth-degree theft and a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Keandre R. White, 22, of Chicago, was arrested Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging
- second-degree theft.