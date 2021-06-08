MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission that could reduce the number of required parking spaces for new commercial development.
City Manager Tim Vick said the issue has come up a few times, most recently with the new Dollar Fresh and Norbys Farm Fleet, and is likely a remnant ordinance from the 1970s when more people were driving to the store.
“We’re struggling with the stormwater management, and these larger lots don’t help,” Vick said. “It’s just a wasted space and added costs for the businesses. So, we’ve proposed changing our requirements from a minimum of one stall for every 200 square feet for commercial businesses to one stall per 250 square feet.”
The proposed change would put commercial requirements at the same 250 square feet parking standards the city uses for travel centers, truck stops and general retail services.
Vick reiterated these are minimum standards, so there isn’t anything stopping a business from constructing a larger parking lot if it so chooses.