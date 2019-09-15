Widespread flooding causes havoc throughout tri-states
A strong storm system bombarded the tri-state region with rain Thursday night, causing “extensive” flash flooding, but officials said damage was limited to scattered pockets of infrastructure damage.
The National Weather Service reported that Dubuque County received 5.68 inches of rain from Wednesday morning through Thursday night.
Meanwhile, about 4 to 4.5 inches of rain fell across southwest Wisconsin, causing flash flooding, mudslides and street closures.
“It’s just a matter of getting a handle on where all the damage was,” said Steve Braun, Grant County, Wis., emergency management director.
ATVs, UTVs take to Dubuque County roadways
Some ATV and UTV enthusiasts hit the roads of Dubuque County on Wednesday — the first day on which the vehicles were allowed on roadways overseen by the county.
County supervisors last month approved the ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on most county roadways. Previously, such vehicles were allowed only for agricultural uses.
The new ordinance went into effect Wednesday morning after it was printed in the three official county newspapers, including the Telegraph Herald.
It marked the start of a bright, new economic and recreational era, according to vehicle enthusiasts.
“On Sunday, we’re hoping to get out there, me and the family,” said ATV enthusiast Dan Errthum, of rural Dubuque County. “We’re pretty stoked.”
Possible closure discussed of 1 or 2 Dubuque Catholic schools
Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders are weighing community feedback as they consider the possibility of closing one or two elementary schools.
About 100 community members attended a meeting Thursday night to discuss proposals to end elementary-school operations at Holy Ghost Elementary School, St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program or both for the 2020-2021 school year. Students at those schools would be moved to other Holy Family campuses.
System leaders are gathering feedback before Holy Family’s Board of Education is expected to make a decision in October.
“It’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, but we have to have a future for our kids and their kids, so that they have the same opportunities that we’re providing for our children,” said system Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann.
Bormann on Thursday laid out for families and other members of the system community the rationale for the proposals.
Both Holy Ghost and St. Anthony serve fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and enrollment at the two schools has fallen over the past several years.
At the same time, facilities needs at the elementary and early childhood centers have been increasing and require “significant” investment, Bormann said.
System officials also seek to provide some relief to the subsidies provided by local parishes, which have remained steady and even increased in the past three years, even as church attendance has gone down.
Consultant shares capacity concerns for Dubuque County Jail
A consultant examining future needs at the Dubuque County Jail says the facility is operating beyond its capacity, based on his assessment of how inmates should be housed.
Rod Miller, president of the nonprofit Community Resource Services Inc., told county supervisors this past week that while there are more than 210 beds and short-term holding spaces in the jail, he would put its optimal operating capacity at closer to 140 inmates. The jail’s current daily average is about 180 inmates.
“You can house the inmates you have,” Miller said. “You have the beds, but you’re taking risks for everybody because you have to put so many of them in (minimum-security) dorms.”
Supervisors earlier this year hired a firm to work on a jail-needs assessment. Design Alliance, which is now Farnsworth Group, has worked with consultants to come up with recommendations for the jail, part of which dates back to the 1970s.
During a board work session this week, Miller told supervisors about some of the factors that lead him to believe the jail’s capacity is smaller than the physical number of beds.
He said the jail has about 190 beds and about 25 short-term holding spaces, the latter of which are typically occupied for a matter of hours. Of the existing beds, 64% are in minimum-security dorms.
However, jails generally are seeing fewer inmates who don’t need a secure environment and can be housed in dormitory spaces, he said.
Company plans to add 58 jobs, invest $13 million in expansion
A food processing company aims to hire 58 new workers in Dubuque and invest $13 million for the expansion of its local operations.
Progressive Processing, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., plans to submit a financial assistance application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority later this month. Members of the Dubuque City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday and will vote on whether to approve submission of the application.
Hormel is hoping to add capacity to its local Spam production. A draft of the state application indicates the company is moving a Spam line currently housed in Fremont, Neb., to Progressive Processing, located at 1205 Chavenelle Road.
Entrepreneurs eye opportunities along Central Avenue corridor
For Bonnie Lee and Chris Hrubienski, it didn’t take long to realize the potential on Central Avenue.
The couple moved to Dubuque from Arizona four years ago and quickly grew fond of their new surroundings.
“We felt like (the Central Avenue corridor) was a historic and unique area and were sad there wasn’t much down here,” Lee recalls. “I feel like things have been improving.”
On Tuesday, they were among dozens of area residents who participated in the “Path to Potential” event in downtown Dubuque. The gathering included tours of nearly 20 properties in the Central Avenue corridor, beginning in the 1400 block and extending north to the 2200 block.
Orchestrated by the non- profit Dubuque Main Street, the event featured a combination of new businesses and still-vacant storefronts.
“We wanted them to see the exciting businesses that have already opened and the properties that are still available,” explained Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan LoBianco.