The first president of Tri-County Sportsmen Club is stepping down after 34 years as the head of the group. The club serves Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Ed Lukan has led the group since its inception in 1985. He will remain on the club’s board.
The organization held a series of fundraising events that eventually led the group to purchase land in Clayton County, north of Holy Cross.
Currently, the Sportsmen Club has 130 acres. Half of the land is timber, while the other half is part of the Conservation Reserve Program.
“We believe in conservation and want to help the world survive,” Lukan said.
The club’s land includes a pond, campsites, rifle range, archery range, trap shooting area, walking trails with an overlook and three pavilions.
Rodney Kern will take over as president of the club. He has been a board member for about three years.
Anyone can join the club. Visit tri-countysportsmenclub.com for membership forms or contact a board member if interested.