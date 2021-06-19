CASCADE, Iowa — A man was arrested Friday on a Dubuque County warrant for allegedly crashing while intoxicated, injuring himself and his two passengers.
He and one of the passengers were seriously injured.
Kevin J. O’Connell, 29, of Durango, was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging serious injury by vehicle and operating while under the influence.
Court documents state that authorities were dispatched to investigate a vehicle in a ditch on Farley Road about one mile north of Cascade at about 12:40 a.m. May 16. Deputies found a now-unoccupied truck that had rolled over, was significantly damaged and had “a large amount of blood” inside of it. There were multiple beer cans in and around the vehicle.
The ensuing investigation determined that the vehicle’s three occupants had been taken by private vehicle to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Both passengers, whose names were not released, said O’Connell was driving at the time of the wreck and that they had been at a bar earlier.
One passenger had a broken shoulder blade, while the other had abrasions and a bump on his head.
O’Connell had two broken bones in his neck and a large laceration behind his ear. Authorities said he smelled of alcohol, but he refused to complete sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test.
A search warrant was granted to collect a blood sample, which determined his blood alcohol content was 0.131%. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.