The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Damian J.A. Gangraw, 28, of 791 Glen Oak St., was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he threw a bottle at his girlfriend, Ashley M. Esche, striking her in their residence.
- Perry L. Burrell, 47, of 2263 White St., Apt. 3, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Monday at 236 E. 26th St. on charges of assault, false imprisonment, first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that he placed Saprina C. Coates, 49, of 236 E. 26th St., in fear of being assaulted.
- Michael T. Cline, 41, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault. Court documents state that he raised a fist as if he was going to strike nurse practitioner Jakob J. Thompson, 20.