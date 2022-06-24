Nadine Marcheschi had a niche all to herself 45 years ago in Dubuque.
Marcheschi was the sole female disc jockey in the city when she was profiled by the Telegraph Herald in June 1977.
After graduating from University of Illinois with degrees in radio/television and journalism, Marcheschi joined the staff of Dubuque stations WDBQ/KIWI in May 1976. She helmed the overnight show on WDBQ before taking over the 6 to 10 p.m. shift on KIWI.
Marcheschi’s radio career advanced, and by late 1978, trade publications reported that she had assumed morning-show duties at KMEL-FM in San Francisco.
KIWI Radio was renamed KLYV-FM in 1982.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Marcheschi during a feature published in the June 23, 1977, edition.
DUBUQUE’S FEMALE DISC JOCKEY FINDS HER GROOVE
Whether Dubuque disc jockey Nadine Marcheschi does her nightly radio show on KIWI live or automated “all depends on what kind of mood I’m in.”
No matter what Nadine decides to do between 6 and 10 p.m., listeners never know the difference.
“There are nights that you could think I’m on the air live and I’ll be in Chicago having dinner with friends,” she said.
All of KIWI’s programming, except the noon news, is automated until 6 p.m. daily.
Nadine could play all requests, or she could use the FM station’s music sheet, again depending on what she feels like doing.
KIWI’s music sheet is different from playlists that most stations have, Nadine said.
“We have about 1,000 songs that we can play,” she said. “The basic station has about 100. We could go about 10 days without repeating a song.”
The Federal Communications Commission requires that there be one person with a first- or third-class operating license in the building during all broadcasts.
Nadine has a third-class license, but “I don’t need a license to work here,” because KIWI and its AM sister station, WDBQ, share quarters at 1170 Iowa St. and there’s someone in WDBQ with a third-class license when Nadine broadcasts over KIWI.
Nadine sees women in broadcasting as having gained ground in recent years, “but there’s so much more ground to cover. We’re still novelties in the field.”
It’s strange being the only female disc jockey in Dubuque, Nadine said.
“Women who want to get into broadcasting don’t look at Iowa, maybe because they expect Iowa to be very conservative,” she said.
Why did Nadine pick Dubuque? After graduating from the University of Illinois with a double major in radio/television and journalism, Nadine traveled “from Denver to Miami and everywhere in between looking for a job.”
Dubuque was one of the places she had sent a resume, and she was hired in May 1976. Nadine started doing the midnight to 6 a.m. show on WDBQ, and in November, she began doing her present show, 6 to 10 p.m. on KIWI.
There have been some negative side effects of Nadine’s newfound fame. She has had to get an unlisted phone number because of some obscene phone calls.
Having a night radio show Monday through Friday does strange things to your sleeping patterns.
“During the week, it’s very seldom that I get out of here before 1 a.m.,” she said. “I have no sleeping pattern.”
Even with all of the problems, Nadine wouldn’t trade her job for anything.
“This is what pays my rent,” she said. “This is what makes me happy. This is my life.”
