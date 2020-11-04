U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is declaring victory this morning in a hard-fought re-election battle against Republican Derrick Van Orden.
The Associated Press reports that Kind has an 11,250-vote lead -- 199,216 votes to Van Orden's 187,966 -- with 602 of 605 precincts fully reporting, though the AP has not called the race yet.
“I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to continue working for the people of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, standing up to powerful special interests, bridging the partisan divide and bringing our Wisconsin way of life to the halls of Congress," Kind said in a statement released by his campaign just before 5:30 a.m.
The district includes Crawford and Grant counties.
Kind has held the seat since 1997 but faced a tough challenge from the retired Navy SEAL from Hager City in a race that drew widespread attention. Van Orden had not commented on the results as of 9 a.m.