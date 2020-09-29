PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The renovation of a state bridge has been delayed by “unanticipated increases” in the amount of work that needs to be performed, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation announcement.
The state is overseeing the replacement of the concrete overlay on the deck of the westernmost U.S. 18 bridge crossing over the Mississippi River, west of Prairie du Chien.
The bridge remains open to one lane of traffic, controlled by signals.
Completion was expected in the early fall, but the project end date has been extended to 2021.
“Not enough time remains to complete the east half before winter shutdown,” the announcement stated. “Work will be suspended during winter months and will resume when weather permits in the spring, most likely April.”