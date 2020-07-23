EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are in discussions to acquire the property of the recently closed St. Mary’s School.
City Manager Loras Herrig said such an acquisition could pave the way for future development.
At the end of this school year, the Catholic school closed due to lagging enrollment after being in operation since 1924.
Herrig sent a letter to the Diocese of Rockford to inquire about the property, located just off Wisconsin Avenue.
“I sent the letter and then had a conversation with the local parish,” he said. “My current plan is to meet with the parish to explain what we are thinking about doing.”
The about-90-acre property is a valuable piece of real estate in the city and could be useful in the development of additional housing in town, he said.
“It’s located in the heart of our community,” he said. “When a school closes down, they can quickly become a detriment to the community. We don’t want that to happen.”
Herrig added that he has been contacted by a developer who specializes in renovated older structures, including school buildings.
Herrig said he is particularly interested in developing additional housing in East Dubuque.
“We really don’t have many housing options for people to choose from right now,” he said. “Right now, we have a shortage of buildable sites.”
The Rev. Peter Snieg, with St. Mary’s Parish, said he has not spoken with the city about the proposal since the initial phone call with Herrig.
The school building is still used for parish religious classes, he said, and a new location for the classes would need to be determined if the property were to be sold.
“I will need to go to the parish council and put it before them,” Snieg said. “Right now, we still don’t know what exactly is being proposed.”
Herrig said he envisions a public-private partnership with a developer if the property is acquired.
“I think there is definitely potential here,” he said.