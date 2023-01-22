Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Today's print edition of the Telegraph Herald does not include a Lifestyle section (which is usually section C in Sunday's editions).
Due to the significant technical issues the TH experienced on Thursday and Friday, that section could not be produced in time to be inserted into today's edition.
The Lifestyle edition will return in next Sunday's print edition. We appreciate your understanding as we work through these challenges.
