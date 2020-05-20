It has been 60 years since several bluegill, from waters just north of Guttenberg, Iowa, were taken to Japan, where their offspring became an invasive scourge.
In the decades since, the small, innocuous native of North America exploded in population in the fresh water systems of the island nation. The introduction of bluegill led to the near extinction of native species, eventually leading scientific field teams from Japan to head out in search of the fish’s source and a possible solution.
The story began with a shared interest in ichthyology and a gift between two storied men — legendary Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and longtime Emperor Akihito, of Japan. The latter, in addition to leading his country from 1989 to 2019, is a seasoned student of fish species, penning numerous peer-reviewed papers throughout his adulthood. The former was an avid angler and longtime patron of Chicago’s famed Shedd Aquarium.
It was there in 1960, during a national tour by then-Prince Akihito, that Daley gave the Japanese royal a collection of 15 bluegill. A photo from the ceremony shows Daley gleefully scooping the fish out of the water with a net. The bluegill is the official state fish of Illinois, after all.
There is some question of whether these fish were caught by Daley personally, in one of his many reported trips to the area, or at his direction. Reports vary.
After Akihito returned with the fish to Japan, he decided to eventually introduce their offspring to surface water there. In several public apologies since, the longtime emperor explained that he had hoped the sunfish would prove to be a valuable food source for his people, particularly those living near the country’s lakes.
The fish then also made its way to Korea. The results, in both places, were devastating.
“Over 40 years after this first introduction, L. macrochirus now occupies all the freshwater ecosystems of both countries,” reads the abstract of a 2006 paper, “Origin and dispersal of bluegill sunfish, Lepomis macrochirus, in Japan and Korea,” by Kouichi Kawamura, Ryuji Yonekura, Osamu Katano, Yoshinori Taniguchi and Kenji Saitoh.
Tracking origins
In 2002, a plane landed at the airport in Dubuque. A team of Japanese biologists, some of whom later penned the paper above, disembarked and were greeted by Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Scott Gritters.
Gritters was to guide the Japanese team to various waterways, then assist them in collecting living specimens.
“My involvement was getting them different bluegills from different lakes from different areas,” he said. “We harvested a lot of genetic material. They could tell which different fish matched those living in Japan.”
According to the “Origin and dispersal” paper, the team analyzed the American fish mitochondrial DNA to trace the origin of the Japanese bluegills’ ancestors.
“Genetic testing and dimorphism studies were conducted on the source fish and compared to the bluegill that had become invasive species in Japan,” said Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Karen Osterkamp, who was also involved in aiding the team. “The Guttenberg fisheries staff assisted with the collection of bluegill using electrofishing boats on the Misissippi River.”
Eventually, according to Gritters, the team was able to narrow down the origin of the fish to the Mississippi’s lower Pool 10 and Bussey Lake.
The fish’s nature
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, bluegill are “prolific breeders” and “opportunistic feeders” — both key to their impact as an invasive species.
“Bluegills are highly adaptive, highly reproductive,” Gritters said. “The (Japanese team) took measured gill arches compared to those here. Their body shapes had changed quite a bit when they got to Japan.”
Another paper from 2006 by the same authors said the bluegill in Japan were even different based on where they were found. Bluegill in different lakes had evolved, in part, due to prey they found there.
This widespread explosion in population and competition with local populations led to the near extinction of the rosy bitterling, a popular fish with locals which has close ecological ties with a native freshwater mussel.
Multiple requests for comment through university emails by some of the authors of these papers, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries at the Japanese consulate in Chicago, went unanswered. But, work appears to continue, with papers published up until last year in various publications.
“Hard to believe it has been 60 years since the introduction, and it’s been (almost) 20 since the researchers came back to Guttenberg to study them,” Osterkamp said.
For his help working with the team from Japan, Gritters received a ceremonial sake jug and plenty of stories.