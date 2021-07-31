FARLEY, Iowa — Police said a man was arrested Thursday for burglarizing a Farley bar and grill last year, thanks to information provided by his ex-girlfriends.
Thomas J. Smith, 42, of Dyersville, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree burglary and a parole violation for an unrelated case.
Court documents state that officers responded to Brick Haus Bar & Grill in Farley on Sept. 21 after a burglary was reported. Owner Carl Robey said he noticed two doors were unlocked and other signs of a burglary. Other bar staff confirmed that the doors were locked after the bar closed the night before.
A laptop valued at $1,000 was taken, as well as $1,283 in cash.
Damage totaling $1,426 also was reported on gaming systems and a jukebox. A door also sustained $200 worth of damage, documents state.
Days after the break-in, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department released multiple photos of the culprit taken from surveillance footage.
In October, an ex-girlfriend of Smith — whose name was not included in court documents — told law enforcement that she thought Smith looked like the burglary suspect in the photos.
In June, documents state that police interviewed Erin Engler, 36, who also dated Smith. Engler told officers that Smith had spoken to her about committing the burglary, documents state.