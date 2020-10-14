DURANGO, Iowa — Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the crumpled front end of a department patrol vehicle is a reminder for motorists of the seasonal hazard of deer in the roadway.
The patrol vehicle struck a deer at about 1:35 a.m. Friday on U.S. 52 near Whispering Hills Drive, between Sageville and Durango. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, and Kennedy believes it is totaled.
He reminded motorists to be watchful of deer.
“People really need to watch the ditches and medians this time of year,” he said.
More deer will be on the move with farmers harvesting crops, the start of hunting seasons and deer heading into rut in autumn, Kennedy said.
“Although deer strikes happen year-round in our area, there will be a higher concentration of deer strikes from now until the end of December,” he said.
Kennedy recommends motorists apply the brakes but try to avoid swerving if a deer runs out in front of their vehicle.
“It is not uncommon for people to swerve to miss a deer and end up rolling their car in the ditch,” Kennedy said, creating a more dangerous situation. “If the option is to save yourself or save a deer, save yourself.”