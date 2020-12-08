EPWORTH, Iowa — Although this year’s Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association competition was quieter and bare compared to usual years, the nerves were all the same for dancers on the Western Dubuque High School Dance Team.
But even with the changes and fewer hours of preparation, dancers finished their routines feeling proud, and on Saturday, were recognized with multiple state championship awards during a virtual ceremony.
“I was very proud of myself because this year, especially with the pandemic, I have been working really hard outside of school and out of my studio dance to make sure I was ready,” said Sydnie Offermann, a Western Dubuque dancer who won first place in the state championship for her solo dance performance featuring the poem, “If You Decide To Leave Someone.” “I was very happy with how we did. We didn’t get very much time to practice, and we really had to make the most of every hour we had with each other.”
The competition took place on Nov. 19 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
This is the second consecutive year that the dancers have won state championship awards. They snagged first place for their team pom performance and second for hip hop. The team also was recognized with an academic achievement award for having a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5, said Melissa Ehrisman, Western Dubuque varsity dance head coach.
“It was a tough competition, and I am very proud of the girls’ work ethic and overall competitive spirit,” she said. “They definitely handled the different challenges they were faced with so professionally.”
Ehrisman said Western Dubuque competes against about 10 similarly-sized schools during the competition. This year, fewer fans were allowed to watch, and judges were not present.
“We prepared as normal,” she said. “These guidelines didn’t really affect us. We practiced as hard as we normally would. There was this daunting possibility of having to record videos, which was the thing we did not have to do. We were excited the minute we went there.”
Tyler Lown, Western Dubuque High School activities director, said he is proud of all the girls on the dance team who worked tirelessly to prepare for the competition.
“It’s a very decorated program but success doesn’t happen by accident; these young ladies put in a lot of work,” he said. “We are extremely proud of them and their effort to represent the school. They are all great students.”