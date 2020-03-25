Fears of soaring unemployment, global recession and plummeting revenues fueled by the ongoing global pandemic could mean delays in adding police and fire personnel in Dubuque.
Dubuque City Council members met virtually this week for a special meeting to listen to departmental budget presentations. City leaders continue to work toward finalizing the budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
One request involved the addition of the second of three planned school resource officers. The first officer was added during the current fiscal year, while the other two were to be added in subsequent fiscal years bringing the number of SROs from five to eight. The school district and city would split the about $100,000 in annual costs for each extra officer.
Under that proposal, every middle and high school would have its own dedicated officer, with elementary schools split among the remaining officers.
Council Member Brett Shaw, however, asked that hiring an additional SRO for the fiscal year beginning July 1 be pulled for reconsideration at a later meeting.
“I have a high regard for the school resource officers themselves,” said Shaw, who has children enrolled in the district. “But in the time that we’re in and looking at the pretty significant constraints from a resource and revenue perspective that we’re facing, I believe it would be prudent to hold off on expanding the SRO team.”
Shaw also requested reconsideration of $87,713 to hire a new firefighter as part of plan to gradually increase staffing in anticipation of building a new fire station or relocating an existing station to the west side of the city.
But while a majority of council members supported Shaw’s request to reconsider hiring another SRO, several balked at requests to hold off on adding other city positions.
Council Member Ric Jones said every new position recommended in the proposed budget “should be on the table,” but that recommendations on which positions go and which stay should be left to the city manager.
“I still think it’s micromanagement,” Jones said.
Shaw took issue with those comments.
“We are going into a recession and that’s a darn-near guarantee,” he said. “Adding headcount while moving into a recession makes very little to no sense.”
The city’s tax rate is poised to increase under plans to add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network, adding nearly $21 to the average tax bill. City garbage, water, sewer and stormwater fee increases also are recommended.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, though, said he anticipates amending his budget recommendation, given disruptions and financial loses caused by the viral outbreak of COVID-19.
“I anticipate ... based on the current crisis that we will be recommending some methodologies to either moderate those increases or eliminate them,” he said.
Council members are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. April 23 for a final public hearing to consider adoption of next year’s city budget.
Dubuque County Emergency Management
- Revenue or resources projected: $470,279
- Expenditures projected: $413,340
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 1.6% decrease
- Tax support requested: $104,400
- Tax support current year: $104,400
911 Emergency Communications Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $561,823
- Expenditures projected: $1,643,543
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,081,720
- Tax support current year: $1,027,644
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 19.28 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: $2,400 for a consulting stipend for a licensed physician to serve as a volunteer medical director to provide medical training to staff; $2,400 to install fiberglass sound barriers to help absorb background noise in the communications center; $1,063 for stipends to lead dispatcher who train new staff
Police Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,524,473
- Expenditures projected: $16,348,401
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 2.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $14,823,928
- Tax support current year: $14,454,723
- Employment change: Would add a full-time school resource officer for the equivalent of 121.56 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: None
Fire Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,390,933
- Expenditures projected: $12,014,165
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 5.7% increase
- Tax support requested: $10,623,232
- Tax support current year: $9,667,337
- Employment change: Would add a full-time firefighter/paramedic for the equivalent of 92.16 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: $87,713 to hire another firefighter for a planned fire station expansion; $2,000 to attend conference related to department accreditation; $28,000 for a battery-powered device that lifts an ambulance cot in and out of the vehicle to reduce strain and injury on employees; $24,000 for a patient positioning device that works in conjunction with automated CPR devices; $1,500 for software licensing for a fleet maintenance program; $5,000 for department scheduling software
Building Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,160,554
- Expenditures projected: $1,631,621
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 2.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $471,067
- Tax support current year: $523,073
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 11.75 full-time employees
Recommended packages: $1,389 for GPS fleet management software; $62,789 to hire a full-time custodian to clean and maintain an expanded and renovated Multicultural Family Center