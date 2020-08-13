Police said a man kicked a vehicle and caused $1,000 worth of damage during an argument with a motorist Tuesday in Dubuque.
Daniel J. Dura, 59, of 3122 W. 32nd St., was arrested at his residence on charges of assault, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Daryl Kauffmann, 35, of Sherrill, Iowa, was traveling north on John F. Kennedy Road and, on a green light, started making a right turn onto the Northwest Arterial, which angered a pedestrian crossing the Northwest Arterial at that time.
The pedestrian, later identified as Dura, threw a bottle at Kauffmann’s vehicle, and the two began arguing, documents state. Dura kicked and hit the vehicle as the two men argued, causing an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.
Dura started walking away when Kauffmann, now on foot, walked toward him and told him to stay until police arrived, documents state. Kauffmann had turned his back to Dura when Dura walked up to him and punched him from behind, starting a physical altercation. Dura then walked away from the scene.
Traffic camera footage captured the sequence of events.
Documents state that Dura, when located by police, resisted when they tried to arrest him.