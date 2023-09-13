09122023-theannexrendering1.jpg
A 201-unit affordable-housing development is being proposed along Hawthorne Street in Dubuque.

 Contributed rendering

A developer is proposing a $45.7 million project that would turn the site of a former Dubuque bowling alley into more than 200 apartments.

Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-0, at a special meeting Tuesday to set a public hearing for Oct. 16 on a proposed development agreement with Union at the Marina LP for a project at 1860 Hawthorne St. that would feature the construction of 201 affordable apartment units. Council Member Laura Roussell was absent from the meeting.

