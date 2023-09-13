A developer is proposing a $45.7 million project that would turn the site of a former Dubuque bowling alley into more than 200 apartments.
Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-0, at a special meeting Tuesday to set a public hearing for Oct. 16 on a proposed development agreement with Union at the Marina LP for a project at 1860 Hawthorne St. that would feature the construction of 201 affordable apartment units. Council Member Laura Roussell was absent from the meeting.
The development would be located on the former Bowling and Beyond site, which now is owned by the city. Under the proposed agreement, the city would sell the property to Union at the Marina LP, a subsidiary of Indiana-based multifamily housing developer The Annex Group.
Recommended for you
City of Dubuque Assistant Economic Development Director Ian Hatch said the city has been in communication with The Annex Group for nearly a year regarding the proposed project.
“They were at the HousingIowa Conference in the fall of 2022, and that is when they first connected with City of Dubuque staff and expressed interest in developing here,” Hatch said. “They have developed some (housing projects) in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, as well. (This project) been a long time in the making, but we’re excited to see it finally coming together.”
Union at the Marina LP representatives did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
Under the proposed development agreement, the developer would purchase the approximately 5.25 acre property at 1860 Hawthorne St. from the city for $777,546 per acre, or approximately $4,082,117 total.
The developer then would receive a Land Acquisition Grant of $20,000 per unit created, not to exceed the purchase price, which essentially would “nullify the purchase price,” Hatch said. That grant would be made available to the developer at the time of closing in the form of a credit.
The development itself would consist of 201 affordable housing units — 37 three-bedroom units, 79 two-bedroom units and 85 one-bedroom units, according to a site plan included in the development agreement.
The site plan calls for two separate buildings that would be constructed running parallel to Hawthorne Street. A total of 257 vehicle parking spaces would be available between and around the buildings. The site plan also includes proposed locations for a dog park and playground.
Hatch said some of the apartments would be restricted to residents who make up to 50% of the area median income, some would be for residents who make up to 60% of the area median income, and some would be for those who make up to 70% of the area median income. The average across all units is 60% of the area median income.
In addition to the Land Acquisition Grant funding, the developer also would receive 15 years of tax-increment financing incentives under the development agreement, estimated not to exceed $10,261,927.
The developer also plans to seek funding assistance through the 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, a federal program administered by Iowa Finance Authority that “provides a dollar-for-dollar reduction (or credit) to offset an owner’s federal tax liability for a 10-year period,” a city press release states
Council documents also state that the city would need to invest just over $1 million to replace an “aging and undersized” sanitary sewer lift station serving the property. Those funds would be budgeted during the city’s budget process for fiscal year 2025.
The development agreement states that the closing for the purchase of the property should not take place later than Aug. 1, 2024, and construction should begin within six months of closing and be completed within two years.
The project falls within the city’s Third Ward, represented by Council Member Danny Sprank. After the meeting, Sprank said he is “so very excited” for the proposed development.
“When I first heard about this development, I thought, ‘This is the closest people could possibly live to the Mississippi (River) in Dubuque,’ so I am very excited about this for my neighborhood,” he said. “It’s what I have wanted to see, and I’m truly hoping that seniors take advantage of this new project once it’s approved so that they can continue to thrive here in the neighborhood.”