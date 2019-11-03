SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans Freedom Center activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Senior citizens activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-3 p.m., open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m., ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior citizens activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10:30-11:30 a.m., blood pressure screening by Paramount; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-3 p.m., dominoes; noon-3 p.m., dominoes; noon, needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-3 p.m., open bridge.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Senior citizens activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Thursday
Senior citizens activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-5 p.m., sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Dubuque Wahlert and Mazzuchelli Catholic Community Showcase, 5:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St.
Friday
Senior citizen activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch.
Family movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Woody, Buzz and the other toys return for their fourth movie.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Avenue. Details: Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, south of Guttenberg, Iowa.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents: “Mozart to Mendelssohn,” 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Melanie Devaney Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Dr, suite 100.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame Live, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, 6 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. Highway 52 and John Deere Road.
Elizabeth Mary Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Brad & Kate Live, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
Hearthfire Duo Live, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. A production of the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe; tickets are $5-$10.
Saturday
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 1 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn Live, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, 6 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa.
John Moran Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Hearthfire Duo Live, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St.
Mixed Emotions Band Live, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar at the Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St.
Tony Walker Live, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Company, 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
“Dawn of the Red Arrow” film screening, 10 a.m., Millennium Cinema, 151 Millennium Drive, Platteville, Wis. The documentary presents the history of the Wisconsin National Guard’s famous Red Arrow Division.
CrafTea: Felted Cactus, 10 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Create a felted cactus with needle felting. Register at the Galena Public Library or call 815-777-0200.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
St. Anthony Parish Take Away Hunger Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 Saint Ambrose St.
UFOs of Wisconsin: Watch the Sky, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Author Chad Lewis relates Wisconsin’s rich history of UFO and alien encounters.
Monday
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Ages 3-6.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Ages kindergarten and up.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Ages 3-6.
Prohibition in Iowa, 1:30 p.m., Textile Brewing Company, 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. Iowa author Linda McCann talks about Prohibition in Iowa and why Iowa farmers made liquor from their corn.
Wednesday
Frozen Science, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
PoWs in Iowa, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Linda McCann shares her knowledge of WWII PoWs in Iowa. You will be able to purchase Linda’s book for $20 (cash or check only).
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Ages 3-6.
Frozen Science, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
Friday
Jungle Book Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m., all Dubuque County Library branches.
Saturday
Meet the Author: Amy Bizzari, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Learn about Chicago’s obscure surprises.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
St. Mary’s Reunion, 1 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. To attend, RSVP by emailing: events@steeplesquare.com, or call/text 563-235-3584.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue: 5:15-6 p.m., weigh-in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Wednesday
Natural Solutions for Prediabetes, noon, Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Free lunch included.
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. There is a $35 fee. Registration required.
Saturday
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class, 9:30 a.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Monday
MercyOne Blood Drive, 1 to 5 p.m., MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third Street SW. Takes place in the west cafeteria. To schedule an appointment, call Brooke Wooten at 563-875-2937, or go online to www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
St. John the Baptist Blood Drive, 3 to 6 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Call Jeanne Noonan at 563-580-3107 to schedule an appointment.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Jackson Country, 3 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Tickets for JCHS Heritage Day are $11 in advance, $13 at the door and $7 for kids 10 & under.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Quilts of Valor® Ceremony, 2 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Northeast Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation® invite the public to a ceremony honoring local veterans.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Avenue. Joe Ertl had worked for over 60 years in the toy industry and had written two books on his Ertl family company history, from its beginning in 1945 in a Dubuque basement to their major success. All welcome.
Saturday
Galena Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena (Ill.), near Midwest Medical Center. Visit www.facebook.com/galenafarmersmarket.
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Ages 16 and up.
Fashions to Die For, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Historian Kathy Wilson takes a look at 18th & 19th-century fashions & the deadly secrets hiding behind those looks.
OTHER
Monday
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St., with 10% of all sales going to charity.
Tuesday
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue.
Wednesday
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday
Grant County Democratic Party Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Bank & Trust Community Room, 10 Keystone Parkway, Platteville, Wis.