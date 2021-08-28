Holy Family elementary students enjoy new campus
The past week marked the beginning of a new school year for students around Dubuque County, with students in Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and the Western Dubuque Community School District kicking off the start of the academic year.
Students at Our Lady of Guadalupe in particular had plenty to look forward to, as they moved into their newly renovated space on the campus they now share with Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
“We’ve been planning this for a long time, and our day has come,” said Carolyn Wiezorek, Our Lady of Guadalupe principal.
Students across the district faced new challenges.
Epworth (Iowa) Elementary School Principal Dan Butler said starting a new school year always is exciting, though for this year in particular, he was glad to see the students starting out on a normal schedule following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“Our teachers have been preparing for the last several weeks, just getting ready to go,” Butler said. “... Our kids will be tired and exhausted by the end of the day, and so will our staff members, just getting back in that groove.”
Event highlights racial equity, race relations in Dubuque
About 60 people gathered in the lobby of the Dubuque Museum of Art on Tuesday evening for a community conversation about racial equity and experiences with race relations in Dubuque.
“We’ll have some uncomfortable conversations about things that have divided us for centuries,” said Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and member of the Dubuque Community School Board.
The free community event was sponsored by the Dubuque Museum of Art, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Telegraph Herald.
The conversation was slated to take place in the parking lot directly across Bluff Street from the “I Am A Man” mural on the side of the former KDTH building now owned by the Dubuque Museum of Art. However, a severe weather warning prompted the event to be relocated inside the museum.
Dubuque City Council sets 2021 goals, priorities
Dubuque City Council members approved their new list of goals and priorities, with a shifted focus toward recreation development and infrastructure.
New top priorities included assessing the direction of Five Flags Center, sewer system infrastructure upgrades, development of the city information and network security, federal infrastructure program preparation and historic building rehabilitation.
The council’s new list of high priorities, considered one step down from the top priorities, also focused on infrastructure and amenities, with new items including a comprehensive parks master plan, community broadband expansion and beginning the planning and funding of a fire station in the city’s Ward 1.
Council members said many of the prioritized infrastructure projects also would work toward promoting equity in the city, such as the initiative to expand access to broadband internet.
“We’re going to enter a time where people can work wherever they want,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “It’s a matter of figuring out what really attracts people to the city of Dubuque.”
Platteville council mulls Infrastructure spending plan
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville leaders are poring through a wish list of more than $60 million worth of infrastructure projects to determine which the municipality can afford to finance over the next five years.
Those include a new fire station, street projects and wastewater treatment plant refurbishments, but even with an influx of millions of dollars in federal aid and borrowing, the city cannot reasonably expect to finance all items, City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
“Every year going forward … we will continue to update this,” he told Common Council members at a meeting this past week.
The city allocates about $700,000 annually for infrastructure projects and large purchases such as police squad cars.
In the coming months, officials will develop the city’s 2022 budget, which will draw from the items in the infrastructure plan, spanning the years 2022 through 2026. Those not undertaken for lack of money will be considered in the following years.
Illinois schools, businesses react to COVID-19 measures
Illinois health care workers and educators from kindergarten through college will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday in announcing new safety protocols that also include a fresh statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors.
The mandates, which overlap in several places with existing rules, are a response to a spike in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, particularly in southern and central Illinois.
Local officials said the new rules were not unexpected in the face of increasing case counts.
“It’s not surprising, seeing how our numbers have been going, but hopefully, it’s enough to get people to pay attention and do what they can do to help lower our cases down,” said Sandra Schleicher, public health administrator for Jo Daviess County.
The mask order, which begins on Monday, Aug. 30, applies to everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. It’s similar to an order issued in May 2020, which was later relaxed for vaccinated people.
First doses of the vaccine are required by Sept. 5 for health care workers, including nursing home employees; K-12 educators and support staff; and higher education teachers, staff and students. Those who don’t comply will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Local pool officials report successful summer
Area pool officials reported a shift back toward normalcy this season.
Many area municipal swimming pools were either closed, had capacity limits or implemented other restrictions in 2020 due to COVID-19. While the pandemic persisted this summer, local pools adopted either normal or modified schedules.
“The season went well for what it was,” said Dan Kroger, City of Dubuque recreation division manager. “In the beginning, the schedule was kind of a challenge for the community to kind of get a grasp on, but once they did, attendance was good.”
Kroger added that the driving force behind the modified Dubuque pools schedule was staffing challenges. He noted that staff also had to get used to rotating between the two pools instead of primarily working at one.
“Discussions this fall are going to be about staff and recruitment — what we can do to recruit more lifeguards and get them trained and get it back to the appealing job it used to be,” he said.