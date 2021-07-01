A Dubuque man is accused of possessing and sending a video of himself engaged in a sex act with a girl younger than 17.
Devyawn E. Bostic, 20, of 416 Loras Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor-promote film and purchase or possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act.
Court documents state that police interviewed Bostic in March and learned about his relationship with the girl. A forensic examination of Bostic’s phone uncovered a video of Bostic and the girl.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
This marks the second sex-crime case against Bostic. In May, Bostic was arrested on charges of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. In that case, authorities allege that he sexually abused a different underage girl multiple times.