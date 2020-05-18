PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the past 10 years, Leon Neuheisel has helped serve as an extra set of eyes and ears in the community for area law enforcement.
The 79-year-old retired farmer serves as president of Grant County Crime Stoppers.
“I personally believe that it’s everyone’s responsibility to be a crime stopper,” Neuheisel said. “And if they hear something (or) see something, they should say something. ... Oftentimes, people don’t like talking to the police directly, so this is a way they can anonymously fulfill their civic duty.”
Established in 1992, the organization operates an anonymous, tip-based system to help law enforcement gather information in ongoing criminal investigations and offers rewards for those that lead to an arrest.
Anonymous tips relayed by the nonprofit to local law enforcement have helped solve 125 cases and led to 75 arrests since its inception. And more than $50,000 worth of narcotics and more than $10,000 worth of property have been recovered, with $875 in rewards paid, according to the group.
“We average, probably, around 20 to 25 tips a year,” said Jim Kopp, 65, of Platteville.
The retired Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy started Crime Stoppers in 1992 and mans the tip line.
“I saw a need for it,” he said. “We had a lot of thefts and burglaries in the county at that time. In the Muscoda area, we had summer homes being broken into. This put a lot more eyes out on the street reporting suspicious activity. We were able to get a lot of those burglaries solved because of things people saw.”
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Crime Stoppers provides a helpful avenue for people to share information with law enforcement without fear of reprisal or retaliation.
While Crime Stoppers tips have not lead to an abundance of arrests over the years, “we need that outlet to be able to put some peace in the minds of our victims of crime,” said Platteville Police Department Lt. Jeff Haas.
“Crime Stoppers offers that last effort for the victim of a crime” to see justice served and recover stolen property, he said.
The group is looking for people who are dedicated and passionate about keeping their community safe to join the volunteer board.
Neuheisel stressed a background in law enforcement or criminal justice is not required.
Current board members range from homemakers and retired law enforcement to real estate agents and other concerned residents.
Neuheisel said the group meets once per month to discuss tips that are called in and open investigations, as well as to discuss fundraising.
For more information or to donate, call 1-800-789-6600 or write to P.O. Box 772, Platteville, WI 53818.