LANCASTER, Wis. — Two men facing homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a Grant County woman pleaded not guilty during a hearing Friday.
Austin Janick, 23, of La Crosse, and Travis Heal, 29, also of La Crosse, each faces a charge first- degree reckless homicide. Authorities said their actions contributed to the death of Cierra Strametz, 23, who died from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl in November.
Janick is also charged with possession of narcotic drugs. Both he and Heal pleaded not guilty to their respective charges during a joint hearing Friday in Grant County Circuit Court.
During the hearing, District Attorney Lisa Riniker and attorneys representing Janick and Heal questioned Adam Day, a detective with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Day said he was notified of Strametz’ death on Nov. 21, after she was discovered at home by her husband. Investigators said they found four needles that appeared to be used for heroin in the room in which Strametz was found.
An autopsy later confirmed that she had used heroin and died of fentanyl toxicity.
When Day questioned Strametz’ husband, Day learned that she had a history of heroin use and that she had two primary contacts for obtaining drugs. One was identified as Janick, according to Day.
The other was determined to have been incarcerated at the Crawford County Jail during the period in which Strametz likely acquired and used drugs, Day said.
After securing a search warrant for Strametz’ phone, Day discovered a conversation between her and Janick that dated back to Nov. 20. The conversation allegedly focused on plans to travel to La Crosse to purchase drugs.
Janick told Day during an interview that Strametz had picked up Janick and his girlfriend and that all three had traveled to Onalaska, Wis. They met and purchased heroin from Heal at a hotel, Day said.
When questioned by police, Heal denied selling drugs to Strametz, but said he does sell drugs to others.
“He sells them to pay for his own habit,” Day said.
An interview with Janick’s girlfriend largely corroborated Janick’s story, Day said. She stated that heroin was used in the car and in the bathroom of a nearby convenience store.
Both Janick and his girlfriend said that some heroin still was left over by the time they parted ways with Strametz.
“There was concern that there was fentanyl in the heroin,” Day said, referring to his interview with Janick and his girlfriend.
Steven Zaleski, who represented Heal, questioned Day’s investigation, asking him whether other potential drug dealers were investigated. Day said the only other drug dealer associated with Strametz was in jail at the time, so he was not questioned.
Zaleski also asked whether Heal was ever directly mentioned in any texts between Strametz and Janick. Day said he was not.
When asked if any of the syringes found at Strametz’ house were tested, Day said they were not.