Due to a complicated cocktail of societal factors, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors enters its annual budgeting process with an uncertain but basically similar revenue outlook as last year and higher costs for operations.
New state laws, high global inflation and minimal changes to property valuations over the past year telegraphed a “tight” year for county spending, according to county officials at a meeting Monday. The county supervisors also unanimously voiced goals of not increasing the property tax levy rate and of increasing wages for county employees. All of those together led supervisors to say the county likely would have far fewer capital projects budgeted for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
“We cannot provide the same services this year as we did last year at the same cost,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff.
Each year, the Board of Supervisors consults with the City of Dubuque assessor and county assessor for updates on changes to valuations or property tax requirements that would impact the county’s tax revenues. This year, they revealed that taxable values in the county increased 2.2% in 2022.
City Assessor Troy Patzner said that was because 2022 was not a property re-valuation year. So, according to county Budget Director Stella Runde, any increase in valuations was either due to improvements to properties or to new construction. The great majority of the revenue increase from valuation increases were due to the new construction, according to County Assessor Billie Selby.
Runde said that — if the Board of Supervisors makes no change to the levy — the county would receive about $300,000 more in the next fiscal year from the total valuation increases. She said the county would have another approximately $300,000 available due to paying off the debt incurred for the courthouse’s new roof.
On Monday, Runde provided a preliminary draft budget including those valuation numbers, with the same levy rate as in the current fiscal year and based on routine increases in operational funding for departments. That budget would require a 2.82% increase, or $750,410, in revenues and spending for general services and a 3.4% bump, or $198,952, for rural services.
The county board in recent years has decreased the levy rate from more than $10 in 2013 to around $9 in the current fiscal year, per $100,000 in taxable value. Supervisor Ann McDonough said she hopes to maintain that level, at least, but departments should know “there’s not a lot of room” for any new projects.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker agreed with McDonough, saying increased wages took priority over projects for him.
“I would support an increase in wages, generally speaking,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say that operating costs are going to go up. ... If there is consensus that operating and wages are going to go up and we want to at the very least hold individuals’ property taxes where they’re at, it’s almost a given that capital projects needs to go down.”
