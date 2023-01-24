Due to a complicated cocktail of societal factors, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors enters its annual budgeting process with an uncertain but basically similar revenue outlook as last year and higher costs for operations.

New state laws, high global inflation and minimal changes to property valuations over the past year telegraphed a “tight” year for county spending, according to county officials at a meeting Monday. The county supervisors also unanimously voiced goals of not increasing the property tax levy rate and of increasing wages for county employees. All of those together led supervisors to say the county likely would have far fewer capital projects budgeted for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

