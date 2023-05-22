Ezra Schlichte offered a simple review of the event’s varied activities.
Schlichte, 5, of Peosta, Iowa, slowly raised his right thumb in the air and smiled. On his left arm, he was sporting a brown-and-gold temporary scorpion tattoo.
Temporary tattoos, sack races, activity stations with prizes provided by costumed characters, tours of emergency vehicles and other delights greeted hundreds of participants at the annual Children’s Spring Party event, held Sunday at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
“I liked the police car,” Schlichte said, when asked his favorite feature of the event.
More than 1,100 people descended on the arboretum for the event, which raises money for the organization through a $1 per person admission fee.
Vehicles lined Arboretum Drive awaiting entrance to the grounds around midday.
“It’s a great opportunity for the young families in our community to come out and check out the grounds and for us to give back to the community for what they do for us as a nonprofit,” said Jenna Hirtz, the arboretum’s director.
Hirtz said planning the annual event takes months.
“It’s a tradition that was started years back,” she said. “We’re continuing that tradition for years to come.”
Families strolled the grounds of the arboretum under cloudless skies and among multiple shades of green and other colors.
“So many things are blooming,” Hirtz said. “We got our annuals planted this week. The azaleas are looking great. I know a lot of families are getting family photos (today).”
There were plenty of features to keep kids busy.
“This year we brought back the emergency vehicles (to tour),” Hirtz said. “We had the (medical) helicopter here but they had to leave. There are lots of costumed characters — who are the Hempstead (High School) cheerleaders. We also have a lot of games and prizes and crafts, too.”
Three cousins, Jackson Riegler, 5, Levi Riegler, 3, and Niko Ligeralde, spent part of the day playing games for small prizes.
The trio tossed rings at an activity station manned by a costumed Spider-Man.
“It’s so much fun to watch them play,” Krista Ligeralde said. “It’s always fun when they get together.”
