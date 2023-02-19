MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa recently retained legal representation for a lawsuit by four residents over health concerns they claim stem from exposure to chemicals at a city-owned site.
Michaela and Cody Eads, as well as Michaela’s mother, Charity McDevitt, and Angela Keim, filed the lawsuit in Iowa District Court for Jackson County, and a trial-scheduling conference is set for March 7.
The lawsuit alleges that city officials knew about contamination from trichloroethene (TCE) at the former Clinton Engines site for years before alerting nearby residents. The plaintiffs seek compensatory and special damages, including costs for medical and psychological care and loss of property value.
From 1950 to the 1990s, Clinton Machine Co. operated at the site at 605 E. Maple St., where TCE was used.
The chemical then was considered safe, but today it is considered carcinogenic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources records show the agency began investigating the site in 1999 for potential contamination. The next year, the city took over the site, and in 2008, it was enrolled in a state program to assess and implement remedial actions for contamination.
In 2013, TCE was found in groundwater samples from the neighborhood west of the museum. At the time, residents were not informed, which officials later said was because no homes in the neighborhood had private wells.
In 2019, additional groundwater samples were found to contain TCE. By then, officials also had learned that TCE groundwater contamination can result in evaporated water vapors seeping into indoor spaces and contaminating the air.
In early 2020, city officials asked nearby residents to voluntarily enroll in a program to monitor their homes for TCE vapor contamination.
“The city knew of these risks and potential detrimental effects to the citizens in the area and waited years and years and years before they put them on notice,” said Brian Jorde, managing lawyer with Domina Law Group, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers. “Not surprisingly … you’ve got folks with lots of symptoms that are classic to TCE exposure.”
The lawsuit states that Michaela Eads was raised in a house “within a few hundred feet” of the Clinton Engines site, where Charity McDevitt still lives.
According to the lawsuit, Eads has autoimmune disorders and suffered five miscarriages. McDevitt has trigeminal neuralgia, which causes debilitating facial pain, and also is being treated for a brain tumor. Both women attribute these ailments to exposure to contaminated water and air from the site.
Keim lives within a mile of the Clinton Engines site. The lawsuit claims that in 2018, she developed vasculitis — inflammation of blood vessels that causes rashes, swelling, headaches, fatigue and fever — and that exposure to the site also caused her to experience infertility.
In 2020, the EPA conducted water, soil and air testing of 30 properties around the site. While five properties tested positive for low concentrations of TCE, they were below what the EPA considers unsafe levels.
Jorde said he did not know if the plaintiffs’ homes were tested but said those results were not relevant because the plaintiffs already had been exposed to TCE prior to the tests.
In October 2022, the EPA and DNR began installing wells around the Clinton Engines site to monitor the plume of contamination.
The City of Maquoketa’s answer to the lawsuit denies the allegations, stating that the plaintiffs’ claims “have no basis in scientific fact.”
“At this point, my information is that the things that they’re complaining about … the city would not have any liability for them,” said Steven Pace, senior vice president and shareholder with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, one of the two law firms retained by the city.
