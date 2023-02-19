MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa recently retained legal representation for a lawsuit by four residents over health concerns they claim stem from exposure to chemicals at a city-owned site.

Michaela and Cody Eads, as well as Michaela’s mother, Charity McDevitt, and Angela Keim, filed the lawsuit in Iowa District Court for Jackson County, and a trial-scheduling conference is set for March 7.

