Deere & Co. reported declines in net sales and operating profit within its construction and forestry division during its recently completed third quarter.
The division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, recorded net sales of nearly $2.2 billion in the quarter ending Aug. 2, down 28% compared to the same, three-month stretch the previous year. Operating profit in the construction and forestry division fell 46% to $205 million. The company’s overall net sales and revenues totaled $8.93 billion for the quarter, down 11% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Overall net income was down 11% to $811 million.
Deere now anticipates that sales of construction and forestry equipment will be down about 25% for 2020. Company leaders attribute that outlook to “uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 as well as efforts to bring down field inventory levels,” according to the company’s official earnings report.