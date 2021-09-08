Sorry, an error occurred.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Area citizens can enjoy a free picnic at Bellevue State Park this weekend.
The family-friendly event, sponsored by Bellevue State Bank and River Ridge Brewing, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Hamburgers, brats, chips, lemonade and water will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy live music and children’s games.
For more information, visit the Friends of Bellevue State Park Facebook page.