BELLEVUE, Iowa — Area citizens can enjoy a free picnic at Bellevue State Park this weekend.

The family-friendly event, sponsored by Bellevue State Bank and River Ridge Brewing, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

Hamburgers, brats, chips, lemonade and water will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy live music and children’s games.

For more information, visit the Friends of Bellevue State Park Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you