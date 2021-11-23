Question: Why has the DOT installed fencing along the new sections of U.S. 20 from the bottom of the Mile Hill Lane all the way to Cottingham Road?
Answer: The Iowa Department of Transportation is installing fencing as a part of the Swiss Valley Road interchange project.
The fencing will stretch between the new interchange and the Southwest Arterial interchange.
Once the $38 million Swiss Valley interchange project is completed, cross-road access along that stretch of road will be eliminated.
“When you drive, say on the interstate corridor, you have this feeling of safety,” DOT district transportation planner Sam Shea said, explaining that when traveling at high speeds on roads like U.S. 20, drivers don’t expect anything to cross their path.
Though it is still possible for a deer to jump the fence or for a person to wander into the roadway, the fencing is meant as a deterrent, Shea said.
DOT construction engineer Hugh Holak said that a south frontage road will open on U.S. 20 in the next few weeks.
Question: What happens to locks and dams on the Mississippi River in the winter?
Answer: Some undergo substantial infrastructure projects, while others turn to standard maintenance work during the winter.
Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg is shutting down Nov. 28 and will remain closed until March 17.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing the anchorages that serve the lock’s miter gates in preparation for eventually replacing the gates themselves.
The gates are 80 to 100 years old, project manager Nick Castellane said. During that time, everything from navigation standards to barge sizes and technology has evolved.
The new gates will be much heavier than the current gates, making new anchorages necessary.
“It’s like if you replace a hollow door with a vault door,” Castellane said. “You’re going to have to change that hardware to make it work.”
Though Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque will technically remain open this winter, boat and barge traffic takes a substantial dip in December, lockmaster Gary Kilburg said.
“Realistically, the river is frozen,” Kilburg said.
So, the focus at the lock and dam will shift to maintenance projects.
“I’m making a list of things that need to be done this winter,” Kilburg said.
Kilburg said that potential projects include taking care of work boats and redoing lighting, as well as completing training. Last winter, the staff completed maintenance on high-water pumps.
“It’s a lot of weather-dependent things,” Kilburg said.