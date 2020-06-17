A Dubuque casino has seen a surge in visitors since reopening at the beginning of the month, officials said.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles said Tuesday that financials for the first two weeks of operation following an extended closure during the COVID-19 pandemic were “fantastic.” He spoke at a meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors.
“It’s been fantastic,” Aviles said. “It was probably more than I expected.”
Q Casino officials gave a brief update on the facility’s reopening and revenues so far this year during the DRA board meeting. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.
Q Casino General Manager Brian Rakestraw told board members that staff reopened slots and the Q Sports Bar on June 1 and the table games last Friday with social distancing measures in place. Since reopening, the casino has seen a “large increase” in visits from returning customers and new customers from Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We are benefiting from the casinos in Illinois still being closed, and the casinos in Wisconsin are now just starting to open back up,” Rakestraw said.
He noted, however, that casinos in other states saw spikes in demand after reopening that dropped off after a few weeks. That means numbers at Q Casino could also level or drop off.
“We hope it doesn’t happen, but we need to be prepared for that,” he said.
Both Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque were closed for part of March and for April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, neither facility generated gaming revenue during the month of May, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The two casinos brought in a total of $10.8 million in adjusted gross revenue from gaming during May 2019.
Bill Eichhorn, chief financial officer for Q Casino, said gaming revenue so far this year sits at $10.4 million through the end of May, a 50.4% drop over the same period last year.
Likewise, Diamond Jo saw adjusted gross revenue for gaming of about $14.2 million from January through May, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That is about half of what the casino brought in over the same period last year.
Officials from Diamond Jo did not respond to requests for comment.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Aviles confirmed that a project to construct a new hotel at Q Casino is “on hold until further notice” given uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not having an income source and making sure that other issues are taken care of, like our employees, our (Hilton Garden Inn) hotel employees as well, we thought it would be more prudent to put that on hold until things are normalized, and then we can dust it off the shelf and take a look at it again,” Aviles said.
Board members did not discuss the DRA’s annual grant program during their meeting. Board members voted earlier this year to postpone awarding the grants. Aviles said after the meeting that the DRA still would like to disperse grants to local nonprofits this year but noted the fluidity of situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.