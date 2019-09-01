Dubuque County officials are preparing for the added complications of participating in the state’s first simultaneous city and school elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The change is the result of a law passed by Iowa lawmakers in 2017, which ended the practice of holding school elections in September. School district and city elections now will be held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November during odd-numbered years.
Backers argued the move will increase voter participation and reduce taxpayers’ costs.
Voters will report to their general election polling locations to cast their ballots. In Dubuque County, all 35 locations will be open.
Some precincts will have a large increase in the number of types of ballots, each containing a different combination of municipal and school district races or measures, said Jenny Hillary, county deputy commissioner of elections.
“When we start to get out more into the county, there will be a lot more,” she said.
Precinct 42 at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Sherrill will have the most, with eight different types of ballots.
“You’re getting a combination of a lot of small towns and two different school districts,” she said.
In that case, residents of the cities of Balltown, Durango, Rickardsville and Sageville all vote at the school. Meanwhile, the border that demarcates the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts bisects the precinct.
“Those who don’t live in a city, they would just have their regular school ballot,” Hillary said.
Several types of ballots also will be used by voters in Peosta, but Mayor Larry Mescher said he has not received any questions from residents.
“It will just make it simpler,” he said of holding a combined election.
Also new this year is the opening of all polling locations at 7 a.m. In previous elections, some locations opened at noon.
Although one intent of the Legislature was to reduce costs incurred by holding two elections, the additional hours that polls must be open might increase some cities’ expenses, Hillary said.
To ensure voters cast the correct ballot, the county plans to increase the number of poll workers that monitor voting locations, Hillary said.
“We’ll probably have a couple of people checking and double-checking on the ballot system,” she said.
The county will send notices on Friday, Sept. 6, to every registered voter of the changes and poll locations.
Stan Rheingans, Dubuque Community Schools superintendent, said he hopes voter participation increases. Generally, school district elections see fewer voters turn out compared to municipal races.
“Voter participation is always a good thing,” he said. “Obviously, it puts a little bit more responsibility on the voter to be up to date on a lot of issues.”
Adding to the complication is the City of Dubuque’s primary election on Oct. 8 in Wards 3 and 4.
Although early voting for the Nov. 5 races begins on Oct. 9 and absentee ballots are mailed on Oct. 7, ballots for those precincts will not be available until Oct. 18 or 21, Hillary said.