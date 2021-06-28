EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Sixty-three years after their wedding, Edwin Kuhle still carries Joyce Kuhle’s high school photo in his wallet.
The Kuhles were married on June 6, 1958. Edwin, of Kieler, Wis., and Joyce, of Menominee, Ill., were both working in Dubuque when they met at a dance at Moonlight Gardens a year earlier.
“He was so much nicer than the other guys, I thought,” Joyce said.
Joyce, whose last name was Welp then, was 18, and Edwin was 19.
“She was always friendly and laughing,” Edwin recalls.
The couple rented and eventually bought a farm in Jo Daviess County near East Dubuque, where they raised their six children — David Kuhle, Jo Ann Roberts, Mary Ellen Kruser, Barbara Osterholz, Bob Kuhle and Tom Kuhle.
“We wanted to farm, but we didn’t have any money,” Joyce said. “We moved to the farm and rented it the first couple years, and they were gracious enough to let us buy it.”
At the time, Edwin was working at Dubuque Packing Co. He eventually took a carpentry job at John Deere Dubuque Works.
“You depended on your wife or husband to help you, whatever you did,” Edwin said.
Joyce raised the children and helped look after the farm.
“Mom would take us out in the woods, and we’d play like we were Native Americans,” Osterholz said. “She’d teach us about the trees and the birds and everything in the woods.”
Joyce and the children would pick blackberries, hickory nuts and walnuts.
Joyce loved being on the farm, where the family had dairy cows, chickens and pigs.
“You know how kids like tractors? She was one of those,” Edwin said.
Joyce sewed, embroidered, knitted and crocheted clothes for the children.
“I tell my kids how she cooks, and I say we have at least a five- or seven-course meal every night,” Edwin said, to Joyce’s protests.
On the weekends, Edwin would load up the whole family into the car.
“He was very busy but always would throw us in the car to go look at farm equipment,” Osterholz said. “He’d promise ice cream if we went along, and we’d always stop on the way home.”
Edwin had learned carpentry working with his brother when he was young. Over the years, Edwin built farm buildings.
In 1980, Edwin built the house the Kuhles live in now, designed specifically with large open spaces to host the couple’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“We built it specifically for the grandkids,” Edwin said.
Joyce, an artist, volunteered to teach art lessons to students at Nativity BVM Catholic School in Menominee for decades. Sometimes, she hosted adult art classes in her basement.
Roberts said her parents’ relationship was built on faith. The Kuhles are active members of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, where they were married and where their children were baptized.
“They were meant for each other,” Osterholz said. “They complement one another. ... They’ve always had a very active relationship. It’s always been a lot of fun to be around them because their relationship is not boring.”
Roberts said her parents are best friends.
“My dad’s a tease,” Roberts said. “He likes teasing my mom. It’s a fun thing between them. He teases her a little bit, and they laugh. ... They’re best friends.”
Edwin said he and Joyce have never had a fight.
“The best thing is to be the best friend to your husband or wife,” Edwin said. “They should be your best friend. Best friends don’t fight.”
Joyce said she and Edwin always support each other. Roberts and Osterholz agreed that their parents do not argue.
“My parents really like each other as well as love each other,” Roberts said.