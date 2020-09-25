A workshop on composting food scraps using indoor worm bins will be held Saturday, Sept. 26.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Swiss Valley Nature Center, according to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency and Dubuque County Conservation Board.
Participants will build their own worm bin to take home and make it into a family project. Worms will be provided. One composting bin will be provided for each family.
The program will be conducted outside to maintain social-distancing guidelines.
Registration is $10 and can be made by calling 563-556-6745.