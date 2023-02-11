Sunday’s Super Bowl features several intriguing matchups, even for the casual football fan.
Brother faces brother, a head coach leads his current team against his former team, and a team back for its third Super Bowl appearance in four years plays a team returning to the big game for the first time since 2018.
Those storylines enrich an event that is already annually the most-watched show on TV, a showcase for the most-expensive and anticipated TV commercials on the second-leading single day for American food consumption — trailing only Thanksgiving.
Here is a guide to how, when and what to watch on Sunday, Feb. 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
TUNING IN
Super Bowl LVII will be televised by Fox beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.
Nine-time Grammy-award-winning musical artist Rihanna will headline the game’s halftime show.
MEET THE TEAMS
The Chiefs face the Eagles. Both teams finished 14-3 in the regular season and were the top-seeded teams in their conferences entering the playoffs.
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 with the Chiefs. He coached the Eagles from 1999 to 2012. He served as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.
Eagles coach Nick Siriani has coached the team the past two seasons. Philadelphia is his first head coaching position. He previously served as an assistant coach in Kansas City from 2009 to 2012.
Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first set of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
Jason, a center for the Eagles, previously won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia against the Patriots. Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs, previously won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
Several players in the Super Bowl have some connection to the area and our three states.
Jack Cochrane, a Chiefs linebacker, might be familiar to some area prep football fans.
Cochrane scored two touchdowns in October 2015 when his Mount Vernon Mustangs defeated Dyersville Beckman, 41-14, in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Cornell College. Cochrane later played football at South Dakota and signed with the Chiefs this year as an undrafted free agent.
A Grantsburg, Wis., native, Leo Chenal, is a rookie linebacker for the Chiefs. Chenal led the Wisconsin Badgers with 115 tackles and eight sacks in 2021. He was selected by the Chiefs with the 103rd pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal has 19 tackles for the Chiefs this season.
Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti played football at Illinois.
T.J. Edwards is an Eagles linebacker who played 53 games for the Badgers during a four-year career. Edwards started all 17 games for the Eagles during the 2022-23 regular season.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Fox announced this week that in-game commercial spots have been sold out for the Super Bowl, with some of the pricier ads selling for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot.
Some of the most-anticipated ads have appeared online — in full or as abbreviated teasers — in the days before the big game.
Among the ads generating the most hype:
A General Motors commercial featuring comedian Will Ferrell that references popular Netflix shows including “Army of the Dead,” “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “Squid Games.”
Alicia Silverstone reprises her “Clueless” role in a commercial for online shopping site Rakuten.
Actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, dance to customer service hold music while drinking Bud Light.
Michelob Ultra references “Caddyshack” with celebrity cameos by Serena Williams, Brian Cox and Tony Romo, among others.
