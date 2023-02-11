Sunday’s Super Bowl features several intriguing matchups, even for the casual football fan.

Brother faces brother, a head coach leads his current team against his former team, and a team back for its third Super Bowl appearance in four years plays a team returning to the big game for the first time since 2018.

Recommended for you

GM and Netflix Why not an EV Will Ferrell Funny advertisement

In 2021, GM launched the “Everybody In” campaign, demonstrating the company’s intent to lead an all-electric future, and invited others to join the movement. GM is electrifying the automotive industry, engineering EVs with purpose-built, ground-up design, powered by the Ultium Platform, enabling EVs for everyone.

Netflix is joining the movement and will increase the presence of EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films, where relevant, while also taking steps to enable more sustainable productions.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV,” said GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl. “Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs.”

As a result of the partnership, Netflix is supporting and educating creators, helping them to better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories. Over the course of the next year, inspired by this partnership, GM EVs will be seen in select Netflix shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable, which will feature the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and Cadillac LYRIQ respectively.

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee. "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films."

In addition to Netflix’s commitment to increase the presence of EVs on screen, the company is also taking action to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimizing energy use, then electrifying it, and decarbonizing the rest.

As part of the rollout for this strategic alliance, a commercial that presents both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable future will air during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fans will see Will Ferrell enter the world of some of the biggest Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, and more. The creative showcases how EVs will show up on screen, while highlighting the wide range of EVs GM plans to offer.

source GM

Thanks for supporting:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Kondor

► Comment & Like 👍

► Subscribe and Share ✔️

► Turn on the bell to never miss an upload! ((🔔))

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsonline12/

► Subscribe: https://bit.ly/KondorCars

► Car Factory: http://bit.ly/CarProduction

► Crash Tests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSL2hjmNuZY&amp;list=PLTkvGYEn5jXvMfSWt0QJ2MV_vJTjIfGCU

► Car Compare https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ci6hTw1vRc&amp;list=PLTkvGYEn5jXs7j6dLPG9aQ12pYoM0ABRQ

#

#

#

More Cher, more shopping and more Cash Back thanks to Rakuten.

----------

Get Cash Back: https://www.rakuten.com/

Connect with Rakuten

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rakuten/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rakuten

Facebook: https://facebook.com/rakuten

Take it from Miles Teller: even when you’re on hold, enjoyment is only a sip away. #EasyToEnjoy

#TonyRomo #SerenaWilliams #michelobultra

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.